Impromptu Shoot

Though Kim initially revealed the Kardashian clan wouldn’t be doing their annual holiday card, the sisters surprised fans on Christmas Eve when they shared a sweet shot that included Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and all of their children. The reality stars all wore either cream or white-colored clothing, while Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner were all missing from the picture. “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” the KKW Beauty founder explained in the caption of her post. “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas 📸 @pierresnaps”