



Happy holidays from the Kardashian-West family! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posed for a family photo with kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm for their 2019 Christmas card.

“The West Family Christmas Card 2019,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote on Twitter on Friday, December 13.

In the sweet shot, the reality star sat on a set of stairs with her youngest, 7 months, in her lap. His older brother, 4, sat beside them in a matching gray sweatsuit and a big smile while the rapper, 42, held Chicago, 22 months, as she held a cookie. North, 6, sat at the Grammy winner’s feet.

Last year, the Kardashian family shared their Christmas card on Christmas Eve. “Merry Christmas!!” Khloé Kardashian captioned the Instagram reveal at the time. “We all wish you love and harmony✞ So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas ✞ I have all I could ever want ✞ FAMILY ✞”

Kim added with a post of her own: “CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

The reality star posed with her three kids in the photo, alongside Khloé, 35, and her daughter, True, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, and Kourtney Kardashian with her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, appeared in the picture as well, although her dad, 32, was missing.

Later that same day, Kendall Jenner reacted to her own absence from the holiday card. “HA well this is awkward,” the model, 24, tweeted at the time. She and Kylie, 22, then shared images of the family photo with Kendall’s face Photoshopped in — and then plastered over everyone else’s.