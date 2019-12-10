‘Tis the season to send holiday cards! With Christmas coming up fast, celebrities are sending out their well wishes and good tidings to all via cute cards.

Whether their kids still believe in Santa or they are more into white elephant gifts, it doesn’t matter. Holiday cards are a must!

Over the years, stars have always given Us card envy with their epic holiday photos. Take last year’s Kardashian-Jenner card for example. It featured the family, minus Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, with all the kiddos wearing variations of white ensembles. There was also the 2014 Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi photo that featured the two ladies reenacting Kim Kardashian’s nude cover of Paper magazine.

Last year, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren stole the show by posing in matching pajamas with their squad of mini-mes. Plus, Busy Philipps took her love of Disneyland to the next level by having her family pose in front of the Cinderella castle.

This year, stars including LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian as well as Tori Spelling and her big crew were among the first to share their family cards with their followers. Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin and Jason Biggs also got into the holiday spirit — and their broods even made an appearance in the holiday photos.

Teddi Mellencamp opted for portraits on the beach with her growing family, while other celebs were more focused on being color coordinated. Matching crews include Denise Richards and Kyle Richards, both of which made sure to show off their style in their cards.

It’s not Christmas just yet, but that hasn’t stopped some of your favorite stars from sharing their good tidings in the form of holiday cards on social media or with their family and friends.

Scroll down to see what holiday cards the stars are sending to their loved ones this year.