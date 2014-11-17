Ellen DeGeneres just found a shocking new way to get festive. The talk show host, 56, teamed up with her wife Portia de Rossi to release a hilarious new holiday card.

DeGeneres debuted the boundary-pushing greeting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Nov. 17, showing off her second holiday card of the year. She first debuted a red-and-white note, which featured a photo of herself and Rossi and read, "Silent Night… because we don't have any kids."

"Portia and I started working on our holiday cards," DeGeneres explained of her wife, 41. "I showed you the first one we made last week. Here's the second one we've come up with. Again, we're just trying. We don't know what we're gonna do yet."

The second card took a more scandalous note.

"It says 'Happy Holidays' and then 'And a Shiny New Year,'" the funnywoman said. "It's a shiny new rear."

Inside the card, the stars' rears are on full display. The red-and-green letter opens to a shot of DeGeneres and de Rossi imitating Kim Kardashian's headline-making nude Paper magazine cover. Borrowing the reality star's backside and getup of pearl necklaces and gloves, the happy couple holds hands and grins in front of a Christmas tree.

This isn't the first time that de Rossi has done her best Kim K. The Scandal actress impersonated Kardashian with DeGeneres as Kanye West in a holiday-themed take on the couple's "Bound 2" video for a 2013 card.

Catch a glimpse of the hilarious booty image in the video above!

