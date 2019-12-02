Too cute! Celebrities are going all out this holiday season, dressing their darlings in festive pajamas.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary didn’t waste any time putting their daughters Mia, 21 months, and Lola, 9 months, in themed outfits. On December 1, the model, 24, posted a selfie with her and the Grammy winner’s youngest, captioned, “Happy December y’all.”

In the sweet shot, Lola chewed on a pink teething toy while wearing a red onesie with green sleeves. That same day, the little one rocked a pink snowman-patterned one, along with a puffy beanie, while checking out Christmas lights with her mom and older sister. As for Mia, she looked pretty in pink in a matching hat, coat and boots.

“My favorite time of year with my favorite girls,” the California native wrote alongside the photo of herself sitting on a lit-up lawn with them.

Christmas is a special time of year for Geary and Thicke, 42, who got engaged on December 24, 2018. “YES YES 1000x YES,” she captioned photos of the “Blurred Lines” singer’s proposal at the time. The pair were eating at a holiday family dinner when he got down on one knee.

As for Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe, the Bachelor Nation members weren’t so quick to jump on the Christmas PJ train. In fact, the Washington native admitted on her Instagram Story that their sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 18 months, were “still” sporting Halloween pajamas on December 1. Her eldest played with animal toys in creepy clothes, while his little brother toddled around in a skeleton set.

When her eldest helped decorate their family Christmas tree that same night, he wore a long-sleeved white tee and a pair of underwear. “Jockin’ around the Christmas Tree,” the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram at the time.

But the next morning, Samuel wore red flannel pajama pants while feeling his pregnant mom’s baby bump. He leaned in to say, “Hi, my name is Samuel. I’m your good baby, I’m your brother,” before kissing Giudici’s budding belly.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity children getting into the Christmas spirit before bed from Deena Nicole Cortese’s son, CJ, to Nev Schulman’s son, Beau.