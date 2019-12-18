Slowly but surely! Tori Roloff’s 2-year-old son, Jackson, cuddled up to his newborn sister, Lilah, for a family Christmas photo.

“‘Tis the season for matching jammies, cozy fires, and the smell of Christmas!” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned a Tuesday, December 17, Instagram upload. “Even if it took us like 20 times to get this photo (on a self timer). My Christmas has already been made by my family. Especially the fact that Jackson touched his sister in this photo (he’s been a little stand offish and only wants to admire her from afar).”

The reality star added, “I hope you and your family remember what’s truly important this Christmas season… family and being present!! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

In the sweet shots, Tori, husband Zach Roloff and their little ones rocked matching festive pajamas patterned with reindeer and snowflakes while posing in front of their Christmas tree. Lilah slept in most of the photos as her older brother rested his cheek against hers and held her hand.

Tori first opened up about Jackson’s reaction to his now-1-month-old sister earlier this month. “Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” the Oregon native captioned a photo of Lilah.

That same night, the TLC personality posted a video of her toddler kissing his sister’s head. “He’s being very nice,” she told Zach, 29, from behind the camera.

Tori gave birth to her daughter in November, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time: “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Us broke the news six months earlier that Tori was pregnant. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the couple, who wed in 2015, told Us in May. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”