Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s Christmas tree trip with their 2-year-old son, Jackson, and 1-week-old daughter, Lilah, did not go smoothly.

“BARELY survived getting our Christmas tree today,” Tori, 28, captioned a Sunday, December 1, Instagram post. “Did not dress for snow or rain. Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away. Really the only one who held it together was Lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

In the social media slideshow, the Little People, Big World stars were all smiles posing for pictures in the snow. Tori went on to document the setup of their “big tree” on her Instagram Story, joking from behind the camera, “No topper this year.”

“I wanted to go small,” Zach, 29, said when his wife brought up going even “bigger.”

The couple, who wed in July 2015, welcomed their son two years later. Jackson became a big brother on November 21 when Lilah arrived, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the pair told Us Weekly in a statement following her birth. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Later that same week, Tori shared NSFW details about their daughter’s first bath. “She liked it so much she blew out her pants to earn herself a second,” the Oregon native wrote on Instagram, noting that Murphy, the family dog, “would stay next to this kid all day if he could.”

Us exclusively broke the news in May that the TLC personalities had a little one on the way. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” they revealed at the time. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

The reality stars’ announcement came one month after they told Us their family plans. “I would love four or five kids,” Zach shared in April. “I want a little pack.”