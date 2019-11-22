



Family of four! Tori Roloff (née Patton) gave birth on Tuesday, November 19, welcoming her second child with her husband, Zach Roloff.

The couple’s daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, was born at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches long, Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, November 21.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the proud parents said in a statement to Us. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!

The Little People, Big World stars told Us Weekly exclusively in May that they were expecting another little one. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the reality stars told Us at the time. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

The news came one month after the couple revealed to Us exclusively that they wanted to add more babies to their brood. “We have plans,” Zach, 29, said in April. “We want a family. I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

His wife, 28, added, “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

Tori gave birth to Jackson in May 2017, but admitted in July that her second pregnancy was “a lot harder” than the first. She wrote on Instagram, “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

The TLC personality went on to say, “Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

The following week, Tori updated her social media followers on how her second trimester was going. “I’m feeling a lot better now than I did. … My belly button never returned after Jackson and is becoming even less visible now,” she captioned a mirror selfie. “I don’t really have cravings. Other than gummy bears (but honestly I love them with or without being preggo). I don’t think Jackson ‘gets it’ but he loves checking his belly for baby.”