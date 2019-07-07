



Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff got candid about her pregnancy and body insecurities in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 6.

The TLC star, 28, who is expecting her second child with husband Zach Roloff, shared a photo of herself from a recent visit to San Francisco along with a heartfelt caption.

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” the reality TV star admitted. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that Tori and her husband of almost four years, who share son Jackson, 2, are expecting a baby girl in November.

But while she is excited to grow her family and has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump with fans on Instagram, Tori admitted in her post that “hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she continued. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

She concluded, “But for all those women out there-pregnant or not- you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what. I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today. So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!