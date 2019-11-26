



Squeaky clean! Tori Roloff gave her newborn daughter, Lilah, her first bath on Monday, November 25.

“She liked it so much she blew out her pants to earn herself a second,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, captioned photos of the little one bundled up in a towel.

The reality star went on to share a photo of Lilah and the family dog, adding, “Murphy would stay next to this kid all day if he could.”

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their baby girl on Thursday, November 21. She joined 2-year-old brother, Jackson, weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the proud parents told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Us broke the news in May that the TLC personalities were expecting their second bundle of joy. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the Oregon natives revealed. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Tori’s second pregnancy was “a lot harder” than her first, she admitted on Instagram in July. “I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure,” she wrote on social media. “Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

One month before her pregnancy announcement, she and Zach, 29, who wed in July 2015, told Us exclusively that they wanted to add another baby to their brood.

“We want a family,” Zach explained. “I would love four or five kids. I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

His wife chimed in, “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”