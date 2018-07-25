Three years strong! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff posted a sweet message to her husband, Zach Roloff, in honor of their wedding third anniversary.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” the TLC star, 27, captioned a photo of herself and Zach on Wednesday, July 25. “I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness. You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”

She added: “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you. Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day. I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori.”

Tori and Zach, who tied the knot in front of nearly 200 guests outside the Roloff family farm in June 2015, welcomed son Jackson Kyle in May 2017. She opened up about motherhood during an April episode of the TLC hit.

“Now that he’s interacting more and smiling and almost giggling, it’s fun. Every day is something different,” she said. “For me, the hardest part is breastfeeding. It took everything I had not to quit breastfeeding. He had trouble latching, but we stuck it out … Being a mom’s really fun but it’s exhausting!”

The twosome’s anniversary comes less than two weeks after she assured fans that they will continue shooting Little People, Big World after Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey Roloff, announced their decision to exit the series.

“We’re not going anywhere!” Tori told fans on her instagram Story on July 10. “Because we feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

TLC confirmed Jeremy and Audrey’s departure in a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “We wish Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember the best, and are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns next year.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!