Babies change everything! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff quickly learned that in May 2017 when they welcomed their first son, Jackson Kyle Roloff.

“It’s definitely been a huge adjustment,” Zach, 27, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 3, premiere of Little People, Big World. “I love it so far but those first couple of weeks were rough. I’m up ‘til 4 in the morning, trying to put this guy to sleep while [Tori’s] getting some rest. I don’t do well with little sleep!”

Tori also shared how “amazing” it’s been since they welcomed their son … but that one obstacle was very difficult. “Now that he’s interacting more and smiling and almost giggling, it’s fun. Every day is something different,” she said. “For me, the hardest part is breastfeeding. It took everything I had not to quit breastfeeding. He had trouble latching, but we stuck it out … Being a mom’s really fun but it’s exhausting!”

The couple are also cautious that their son may encounter health issues. “I’ve had medically issues my whole life because of my dwarfism,” Zach says, explaining that when he was younger he suffered from a breathing/respiratory illness and underwent multiple ear surgeries. Luckily, their son hasn’t encountered any serious problems. “We don’t want to overreact, panic, just because he is an LP,” Zach says.

Instead, they’re focusing on the good things: like celebrating Zach’s first Father’s Day. Tori planned a get-together with the whole family at Matt’s house, with all four generations of the Roloffs together.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

