Staying put! Tori Roloff assured fans that she and husband Zach Roloff will continue filming Little People, Big World amid news of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s departures.

“We’re not going anywhere!” Tori announced on her Instagram Story Tuesday, July 10. The 27-year-old then engaged in a chat with fans, answering their questions about the TLC reality series.

“Will Z & T be staying with LPBW?” one Instagram user asked.

“YAS! And J too,” Tori replied, referring to the pair’s son Jackson, whom they welcomed in May 2017.

Another fan asked why the couple — who wed in September 2014 — chose to stay on Little People, Big World. Tori responded: “Because we feel like we’re not done telling our story.”

The reality star reiterated this sentiment when she wrote that her favorite part about filming is “getting to share our story with our fans.”

Jeremy, Zach’s twin brother, and wife Audrey announced on Tuesday they are leaving Little People, Big World. “After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show much go on!”

He added: “That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the world that the Lord has called us to!”

“We wish Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember the best, and are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns next year,” TLC told Us Weekly in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tori told her more than 700,000 followers that sharing their lives with the world can be weird, but the family does not hold back. “Our philosophy is if we aren’t willing to share something with others we probably shouldn’t be doing it,” she wrote. “Plus something we’re going through can ultimately help others (even though that still baffles me today).”

The TLC star also opened up about what it was like to join the series in 2011: “I was honestly scared. I didn’t want to be the girl who broke Zach’s heart. Once I knew how serious we were I was more open to it because it was a part of his life.”

