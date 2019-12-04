



Family of four! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff welcomed their daughter, Lilah, last month — and their 2-year-old son, Jackson, is getting used to big brotherhood.

“Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” Tori, 28, captioned a Tuesday, December 3, Instagram post featuring her newborn.

The reality star went on to write, “How are you two weeks old already Lilah Ray?! You have been such a joy. It’s like our family always had a place for you. These two weeks have gone way to fast and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you.”

In an Instagram Story upload that same night, the Oregon native asked Jackson to kiss his little sister’s head. “He’s being very nice,” she told Zach, 29.

The toddler isn’t the only one adjusting to the family’s latest arrival. Tori opened up about life with her infant after shopping for a Christmas tree on Sunday, December 1.

“BARELY survived,” the TLC personality captioned a slideshow of outdoor shots. “Did not dress for snow or rain. Mom couldn’t walk well in the snow. Jackson wanted nothing to do with Santa Claus and almost gave himself a concussion trying to get away. Really the only one who held it together was lilah girl (and dad). Big parenting lesson today… But we did it. Got our tree. Now to sleep the rest of the day away.”

She and Zach, who wed in 2015, welcomed their daughter on November 19. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the Little People, Big World stars told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Their news came six months after Us broke the news that Tori was pregnant. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the pair told Us at the time. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”