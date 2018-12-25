Robin-Thicke-and Girlfriend-April-Love Geary-Are Engaged

It was a Christmas to remember for Robin Thicke and his newly minted fiancée April Love Geary. The “Blurred Lines” singer and the model are officially engaged.

The pair — who are expecting their second child — have been dating since 2014 and share 10-month-old daughter, Mia. Geary captured the heartfelt proposal in an Instagram post, showing Thicke on bended knee during a holiday family dinner.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos of the life-changing moment, adding two crying emojis and a diamond ring emoji.

Their happy news comes just a little over one month after Thicke and Geary lost their home in the California wildfires.

“Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames,” Geary, 23 wrote alongside an Instagram post in November.

She added in a Story at the time that her and the 41-year-old singer’s home “and all of my belonging burnt down yesterday.”

Geary and Thicke welcomed their first child together in February, and announced their second pregnancy just six months after.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!” she wrote alongside a pic of their little girl holding an ultrasound picture. “We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday!”

Thicke, for his part, gushed over their soon-to-be second child in a sweet Instagram video at the time.

“They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!’” he wrote. “Thank you April.”

The California native also shares 8-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with ex Paula Patton.

