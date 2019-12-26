Kourtney Kardashian Got a New Puppy for Christmas

A puppy makes five! Kourtney Kardashian added another little one to her household — a new dog!

“But what should we name her?” the Poosh founder, 40, captioned a series of photos of the puppy on Instagram on Thursday, December 26.

In the first photo, followers got a look at Kardashian’s new pooch resting among the Christmas presents in her home. There were also pictures of the newest family member chewing on branches of the Christmas tree.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen sharing a smooch with her new girl. Both of her oldest kids, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, got in on the puppy love action, snuggling up to their Christmas present.

The golden puppy adds to Kardashian’s crew, which is rounded out by her youngest son, Reign, 5. She shares all three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she split from in 2015 after an on-and-off relationship.

On Tuesday, December 24, the eldest Kardashian hosted the family’s annual Christmas Eve party at her home. The lavish affair was well documented by all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings in attendance, as well as some of their guests.

Kim Kardashian gushed about “how beautiful” her sister’s house and décor were in her Instagram Stories, calling it “homey,” “woodsy” and “cute.”

Celebrities who made an appearance included Kathy Griffin, who live-tweeted the entire event, joking that “Seriously, there are more security guards around me than any other person at this party. I guess they’re really concerned about my safety?” Sia performed as did Kayne West’s Sunday Service choir.

Khloé Kardashian wore a gold gown that matched her daughter True’s dress, as she posed in front of silver trees and garland decorations at the party. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who gifted her family members custom cookies designed to look like them, wore matching Ralph and Russo designs with daughter Stormi, 22 months.

Decorations ranged from Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling to women dressed as nutcrackers. The food table was full of sweets like Kris Jenner’s famous lemon cake and almond milk eggnog. Kourtney’s other siblings, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, were also in attendance as were her ex, Disick, 36, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Ahead of hosting her family and friends this holiday, Kourtney threw a gingerbread house-making party on December 21. Her spread included tons of candy to decorate the houses, displayed on a festive table with a plaid table runner, placemats and lots of fresh garland.