There’s nothing quite like a scrumptious holiday meal! Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Mariah Carey and more ate very, very well during the holidays and showed off the tasty Christmas treats to prove it.

The Kylie Skin founder, 22, who is known for whipping up some elaborate holiday feasts, kicked things off on Christmas Eve by baking cookies for Santa with her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi. The confections, which were shaped like Christmas trees, stars and gingerbread men, were decorated with an array of colorful frosting, sprinkles and other sugary toppings. “Swipe up to see how Storm and I made these BEAUTIFUL cookies,” Jenner joked on her Instagram Stories.

Also hard at work in the kitchen on Christmas Eve was songstress Carey. The “We Belong Together” singer, 49, posted an update on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 24, that showed her toiling over a stove with several dishes cooking at once. Carey, who was decked out in Christmas pajamas, recently revealed that she relishes spending time in the kitchen each holiday season. “I like to cook every year. I cook on the 23rd, 24th and 25th — all different menus,” she explained to GQ in December 2019.

The New York native also noted that while she does typically enlist a sous chef to help her with all of the cooking, she does plenty of the dirty work herself. “People don’t believe that I cook, by the way. They think that I’m lying,” she added. “But the truth is that I do, and I actually love cooking.”

Once Christmas rolled around on Wednesday, December 25, Kendall Jenner kept things light. Hours after ushering in the holiday at an epic Christmas Eve party at older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house, the model, 24, made some apple tea, which she showed off on her Instagram Stories. The healthy beverage is actually something the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first learned about from Kardashian, 40.

The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum shared her own look at the tea Kendall made and dubbed it, “Christmas in a cup.” In a May Poosh post, Kardashian explained that the beverage is “Kourt and Kendall’s signature tea to make together whenever KJ pops by Kourt’s house.”

The eldest Kardashian sister also shared a look at another drink she enjoyed on Christmas — eggnog! While the festive thirst quencher is usually made with milk, cream and sugar, health conscious Kardashian made the drink slightly more nutritious by using almond milk in place of the heavier dairy products.

Scroll down to see what other stars ate to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and more!