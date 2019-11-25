Kylie Jenner is one gracious host! The Kylie Cosmetics founder held her annual Friendsgiving dinner at her home in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, November 24, and set aside a spot at the table for one very special guest — Beyoncé.

Though a place card sporting the “Drunk in Love” singer’s name was spotted on 22-year-old Jenner’s holiday table, which she decorated herself, the Grammy winner, 38, wasn’t actually on the guest list.

Instead, it appears the moniker was written on the place card as part of a gag between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her guests. For example, the beauty mogul’s sister, Kendall Jenner, who did snag an invite to the festive meal, was dubbed “Daddy Long Legs,” according to her Instagram Stories.

The model, 24, also shared a look at Kylie’s “600 mil” place card — a reference to the recent $600 million deal she made with beauty brand Coty, which included the sale of the majority of her Kylie Cosmetics label — and at pal Stassie Karanikolaou’s party moniker, “1942,” which is a nod to her love of Don Julio tequila.

Fun place cards aside, it appears Kylie took her Friendsgiving hosting duties very seriously. In addition to an expertly decorated table that included gold-rimmed plates, matching gold silverware, turkey-embroidered napkins and a ceramic pumpkin at each place setting, the California native cooked up a storm.

Her Friendsgiving spread boasted all the classics, including her own homemade green bean casserole, mac and cheese, candied yams topped with marshmallows and, of course, turkey. “Mmm. That turkey was moist too,” Kylie later said of the bird on Instagram Stories.

Though it looks like the Kylie Skin founder may have had a little help in the kitchen from her pals this year, in the past she has prepared this annual feast all on her own. In fact, when the entrepreneur hosted Friendsgiving in 2018, she proudly noted, “I did this all by myself.”

Despite a few helping hands this time around, Karanikolaou, 22, later praised her BFF for a job well done on her own Instagram Stories. “Our masterpiece,” she said of the array of food. “We killed it.”

Karanikolaou then pivoted the camera to Kylie, who wholeheartedly agreed. “We f—king killed it!”

