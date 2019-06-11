Kylie Jenner is keeping her true friends close amid her falling out with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods — and that means spending a lot of time with her pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, has been friends with the YouTuber, 22, for nearly a decade, Jenner has recently flooded her Instagram with pictures of herself and Karanikolaou. The reality star even threw an all-out birthday bash for her “Stassie Baby” earlier this month.

“9 years later and you’re still a real one,” Jenner captioned a pic of the friends, seemingly with a jab at Woods, 21. “I love you forever and always.”

In a series of throwback photos on Jenner’s Instagram Stories, it was also revealed that Karanikolaou knew about her pregnancy before Jenner publicly announced the arrival of her daughter, Stormi.

“I can’t even begin to describe how proud and happy i am for you,” Karanikolaou wrote alongside a photo from Jenner’s baby shower on Instagram soon after the E! personality welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. “I love you both so much and I’m excited for this new chapter in life. I can’t wait to spoil her and watch her grow.”

Jenner and Woods’ friendship came to a halt in February after the Secndnture founder was caught “making out” with Tristan Thompson at a house party while the athlete was still dating Khloé Kardashian.

The infidelity — which came nearly 10 months after Thompson, 28, was first caught cheating on Kardashian, 34, days before she gave birth to their now 14-month-old daughter True — led the Good American cofounder to end their relationship.

However, it appears Jenner is doing just fine with the help of her tight-knit circle, including Karanikolaou.

Scroll down to learn 5 things about Karanikolaou!

1. She’s a YouTube Sensation

The social media personality has more than 205,000 subscribers on her page that includes makeup tutorials, fashion advice, and even food challenges.

2. She’s an Oh Polly Collaborator

Karanikolaou announced her partnership with the online clothing boutique in January. “Launch party last night!! Drop 2 of my collection is coming tomorrow – it’s hot,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. The website now boasts more than a dozen pieces inspired by her.

3. She Loves Animals

The Instagram star often poses with her beloved animals — including two horses and a dog — on her page. “Had to bribe oscar with some treats for this pic,” she wrote alongside a pic with a beautiful brown horse in December 2018.

4. She’s Modeled for Good American

Like Woods, Karanikolaou has posed for Khloé’s clothing brand, and even has her own page on the Good American website. “Most importantly I would love to help change the world we live in. I think we need a serious change for the better and I would love to be a part of a revolution that will accomplish that,” the model said in an interview on the site when asked where she sees herself in five years.

5. She’s an Athletic Lady — and Loves Sports

Whether she’s on the golf course with Jenner or taking in a live sporting event, many of Karanikolaou’s photos consist of something to do with being active, or appreciating sports. “Whose house ???” she captioned a pic while watching the 2019 Super Bowl in February.

