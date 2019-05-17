Forget his-and-hers tattoos, Kylie Jenner just got inked with her bestie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 16, showing off the matching “Stormi” tattoos she and longtime friend Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolaou got in honor of her 15-month-old daughter.

While Karanikolaou has been a part of Jenner’s inner circle for years (the two even did a friendship Q & A for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s app, in which the beauty mogul confirmed her friend is listed as “Paul” in her phone — much to the confusion of some of her past boyfriends), the two have seemingly become closer since Jenner’s fallout with one-time BFF Jordyn Woods after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. But the fresh ink definitely takes the relationship up a notch.

The duo playfully posed on Jenner’s Instagram to show off their new #twinning tats that are both placed above the elbow. Stormi’s name is spelled out in a small but graphic upper-case font.

The sweet design comes on the heels of the Kylie Skin creator treating herself to a tattoo at her beau Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday party in late April. Jenner threw an epic bash to celebrate the rapper that included custom merchandise, a Cactus Jack shoe cake, a Slurpee machine and, yes, a tattoo station.

Stormi’s parents both got inked that night, and, while celeb tattoo artist JonBoy later shared that the birthday boy had “Rager” inked in red on the outside of his hand, it is still unclear what Jenner added to her repertoire.

The reality star has an ever-growing collection of tiny tattoos all over her body. In addition to the new Stormi tat, Jenner and Scott have matching butterfly designs on their ankles. She also has a red heart, the phonetic spelling of the word “sanity” and a “t” that was once an ode to her ex-boyfriend Tyga but has since been transformed to read “L.A.”

Perhaps most notable, the entrepreneur has the letter “m” tattooed on her finger — a design she got with Woods before their friendship soured. While there’s no word on the fate of the ink since the spat, friendship tattoos are clearly nothing new for the beauty magnate.

