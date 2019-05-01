28 sure seems like it’s going to be great for Travis Scott. After enjoying an Avengers-themed party last week, the rapper celebrated another trip around the sun for a second time on Tuesday, April 30 (i.e. his actual birthday). Kylie Jenner hosted the epic bash for her beau, and the two commemorated the night by getting tattoos.

Inspired by a gas station (yes, you read that correctly), the fete, which was meticulously chronicled on social media by all those in attendance (think: Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Madison Beer and more), included custom merchandise, a Cactus Jack shoe cake, a Slurpee machine and tattoo station.

Kylie Jenner Dressed as Captain Marvel for Travis Scott’s Birthday and It’s Awesome

Based on Stormi’s mom’s Instagram Story, both she and Scott treated themselves to some fresh ink. It’s unclear if they got matching styles, but it wouldn’t be the first time the duo tatted up together. The power couple has matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles in an apparent reference to the rapper’s “Butterfly Effect” song.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

The sweet fluttery design is one of many for the Kylie Cosmetics founder. She has a tattoo of her grandmother’s name, Mary Jo, written in her grandfather’s signature, a small red heart, the phonetic spelling of the word “sanity,” a “t” that was once an ode to her ex-boyfriend Tyga but has since been transformed to read “L.A.” and a letter “m” on her finger. She got that last design with one-time BFF Jordyn Woods, so it’s unclear what’s happened to it since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

See Celebrities’ Craziest Tattoos

Both Scott and Jenner opted to get their latest ink on their upper arms, which would lead Us to believe that the designs are coordinated. But, as we await a glimpse at the final product, we’ll go ahead and marvel at the Travis Scott-branded paper towels, sodas and more that filled the shelves at his 28th birthday extravaganza. Oh, to be young, rich and in love.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!