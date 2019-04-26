Kylie Jenner is the superhero we didn’t know we needed. Her super power? Looking absolutely fabulous.

On April 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw an early birthday celebration for her boyfriend Travis Scott. The Marvel Comics theme was in honor of the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame. And no surprise, the family’s costumes were epic.

The rapper himself dressed as Iron Man in a full head-to-toe suit. But it was actually the Kylie Cosmetics founder that we couldn’t help but notice. She looked like a total babe dressed as a sexy Captain Marvel (because, duh). Step aside Brie Larson, there’s another blonde badass in town.

Since it was a Kardashian party, the lip kit creator paired her fighting-ready suit with a pair of gold stiletto boots and a long blonde wig that looks better for moving on the dance floor than beating up bad guys.

The super family photo wouldn’t be complete without their 14-month-old Stormi Webster, who they dressed as Thor. Which officially makes her the cutest god of thunder we’ve ever seen.

Posing on top of a matching fiery-colored car, Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire appointed her very own superhero names to her and Scott: Iron Flame and Captain Lip Kit. “Oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits?” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Sucks 4 you.”

Other Kardashian family members joined in costume, though not quite as elaborate as the 21-year-old’s. Kim attended wearing a skintight red latex pants with a a maroon off-the-shoulder crop top. She accessorized with heels covered in crystal embellishments. The outfit didn’t directly reflect any one specific hero, but many are guessing she’s channeling Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch or Scarlett Johanson’s Black Widow — or possibly a mix of the two!

All we know is with all this overlap now we kind of want to see a Kardashian Marvel movie!

