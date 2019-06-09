Running in the same circle. Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie had a blast celebrating their close pal Stassie Karanikolaou’s 22nd birthday at a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party on Saturday, June 8 — though not everyone was happy with their decision.

The Lip Kit maven, 21, celebrated alongside Richie, 20, who is currently dating her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The two seemed to be closer than ever as Jenner referred to the model as her “girl” during one Instagram Story video.

Jenner and Richie both posted a series of Stories from the bash, which included cocktails based off of the hit Hulu series, and all the guests dressed in head-to-toe red ensembles.

Jenner isn’t the only one in the Kardashian clan that Richie has become close with since she started dating Disick in the summer of 2017. The daughter of Lionel Richie has also developed a bond with Kourtney, 40, who shares three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with Disick. The trio — along with the children — have even happily vacationed together in recent months.

“Sofia is 100 percent fine with Scott and Kourtney’s relationship,” an insider told Us in April. “They have no issues and all get along.”

Though the party appeared to be fun for the girls, many Twitter fans weren’t pleased with the idea of Jenner and Richie glamourizing what the show stands for.

“Can someone explain to me why Kylie Jenner is having a handmaid’s tale themed party??? Like why??? How did anyone think it would be a good idea?” one Twitter user wrote. Another added of their disapproval: “Seriously this isn’t even cute it’s straight up disturbing and ignorant. @KylieJenner way to go on missing the point!”

The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of Gilead, a totalitarian and theocratic state that replaces the United States of America and uses handmaids to carry children for elite couples that have trouble conceiving due to dangerously low reproduction rates. The costumes from the show have often been used in protests in places where women are fighting for their rights.

Scroll down to see photos of Jenner and Richie enjoying their time together.