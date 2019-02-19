Another level of betrayal. Tristan Thompson cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

One source claims to Us that the 27-year-old NBA pro was seen cozying up to the 21-year-old model at a party on Sunday, February 17. According to the source, the twosome were “making out.”

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” the source tells Us.

TMZ reports that after Kardashian, 34, found out, she called things off with the Cleveland Cavaliers star. According to The Hollywood Unlocked, Thompson and Woods were “all over each other” at the party, which one of the outlet’s writers attended. Kardashian then wrote on the outlet’s Instagram post about the scandal, commenting multiple speaking head emojis.

The news comes five days after Thompson sent Kardashian an over-the-top floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, February 19, Thompson seemingly denied cheating on Kardashian with Woods, tweeting, “FAKE NEWS.” He later deleted the tweet.

Another insider confirmed to Us on Tuesday that the reality TV personality and Thompson, who share 10-month-old daughter True, split after more than two years together.

“They aren’t speaking,” the insider told Us.

This is not the first time Thompson’s behavior has made headlines during his relationship with Kardashian. Days before the Revenge Body host gave birth in April 2018, the basketball player was caught cheating on her with multiple women during her pregnancy.

While the pair reconciled, an insider told Us in October 2018 that Kardashian was having “doubts” about their relationship: “Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.”

Woods, for her part, has been Jenner’s bestie for years. Back in June 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed Woods lives with her. The two women also collaborated on the Kylie Cosmetics Kylie x Jordyn Collection together last year and Woods also modeled for Kardashian’s Good American line.

“We’re very much the same, but we’re also very different,” Woods told Us about Jenner in September 2018. “I think that’s what makes us best friends and we are always on the same page about things.”

