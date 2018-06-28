Surprise! Kylie Jenner has a roommate, but it’s not her boyfriend and daughter’s father, Travis Scott.

While filming a makeup tutorial for Vogue, the Kylie Cosmetics creator revealed that she’s playing house with best friend Jordyn Woods, who she loves trying out her new products on.

“I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’ Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows,” Jenner teased on Wednesday, June 27.

Although Jenner is not currently shacking up with her rapper beau, 26, a source previously told Us Weekly that the duo are thriving as parents to Stormi Webster. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis,” the insider raved exclusively to Us in May. “Kylie is loving being a mother. Stormi is the light of her life. Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

“Goosebumps” rapper and the Life of Kylie star love hanging with Woods too. Earlier this month, the threesome jetted off to Cannes, France, together to support Scott’s performance at the Spotify beach party. In fact, Woods spends so much time around the couple that she teased on Twitter in April she’s “coming down with some form of [baby] fever.”

Jenner showed her appreciation for the model back in March when she flaunted a ring with the initials “JW” to honor both Woods and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

