One happy family! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have bonded over their 3-month-old daughter Stormi and it’s even brought the couple closer together, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They are obviously still together and genuinely so happy … They’re doing really well as a couple,” the source told Us. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis.”

Jenner, 20, and Scott, 26, who were first linked in April 2017, welcomed their baby girl on February 1. The insider added that the Kylie Cosmetics creator and the rapper love being parents.

“Kylie is loving being a mother. Stormi is the light of her life,” the insider explained. “Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

The couple made their red carpet debut — and first major appearance since Stormi’s birth — at the Met Gala on May 7. The source told Us that the duo, who wore matching black Alexander Wang outfits to the event, had “so much fun together” at the gala.

An onlooker told Us at the time that Kris Jenner looked “really proud” of the pair at the annual fashion event and “kissed Travis on the cheek” when they arrived.

The following day, the reality star and the musician packed on the PDA as they were spotted hugging and kissing during an outing in New York City on May 8.

