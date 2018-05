Hot mama! Kylie Jenner was not afraid to show some skin — or PDA — as she stepped out with boyfriend Travis Scott in New York City on Tuesday, May 8.

The 20-year-old reality star and the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 26, were spotted hugging and kissing while shopping in the Big Apple the day after their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

Scroll through to see photos of Jenner and Scott’s PDA-filled outing: