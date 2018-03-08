Kylie Jenner Wears Travis Scott’s Initials on Her Ring Finger

Bling alert! Kylie Jenner showed off a stunning new gold ring embellished with diamonds on her left ring finger, but what stood out most about the band is that it displayed beau Travis Scott’s initials.

Although the 25-year-old rapper goes by Scott on the stage, his real name is Jacques Webster, explaining the letters on the ring. “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok..,” the 20-year-old makeup maven captioned the photo on Wednesday, March 7, via Snapchat, mentioning both her daughter Stormi’s father and her best friend.

XIV Karats in Beverly Hills confirmed on Instagram later that day that they helped create the piece of jewelry, which according to E! News retails from $400 to $450.

Some fans took to Twitter to wonder if the “Goosebumps” rapper proposed to the Kylie Cosmetics creator.

However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that “engagement isn’t super important” to the Life of Kylie star. “Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority,” the pal explained. “She is just loving starting a family with this person.”

Jenner retreated from the spotlight in September, the same month that Us Weekly confirmed her pregnancy. The E! personality announced in February that she had welcomed daughter Stormi and shared an 11-minute emotional video documenting the last nine months.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark,” the social media mogul tweeted at the time. “I knew my baby would feel stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The new parents have spent quality time together since welcoming Stormi. Last week, Jenner and Scott dined at L.A.’s waterfront restaurant Nobu and on Monday, March 5, they were spotted cozying up together on a boat in Miami.

