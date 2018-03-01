Love is in full bloom for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Four weeks after welcoming their first child together, the rapper surprised Jenner with enough flowers to fill a cruise ship.

The mom of daughter Stormi shared a photo of the extravagant arrangement in a Thursday, March 1, Snapchat video. She captioned the clip: “Oh baby daddy.”

Scott, 25, knows his way around a flower shop. Last month he sent the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star 443 white-stem roses that she showed off on social media. In her post, Jenner revealed the adorable reason he selected that exact number. Stormi was born at 4:43 p.m. on February 1.

But Scott doesn’t just do gifts that need water to survive. He gifted his girlfriend of 11 months a black Ferrari as a push present. The custom vehicle — reportedly worth $1.4 million — features red interior and butterfly doors.

The Lip Kit creator has maintained a low profile since Stormi came on to the scene, preferring to stay at home with her newborn. A source previously told Us Weekly that Jenner is “very involved and hands-on” with Stormi and “she’s never seemed happier.”

Jenner shocked the world on February 4 when she finally confirmed her pregnancy after months of speculation and revealed that she had given birth. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she tweeted, revealing she had given birth on the first of the month. “I’ve never felt happiness like this. I could burst! Than you for understanding.”

Scott told TMZ on February 17 that his little one is “beautiful.”

