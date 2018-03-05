Resting and relaxing! New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jetted off to Miami on Sunday, March 4, to spend some quality time together.

The couple, who welcomed their first child on February 1, were spotted cuddling up to one another during a boat ride. However, there was one member of their little family missing — baby Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality star looked comfortable as she leaned against her 25-year-old rapper beau’s chest. Scott held Jenner close with his arms wrapped around her. They both looked casual with the “Butterfly Effect” artist in a white tee and the Lip Kit maven in black shorts and a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled over her long dark hair.

One day before the outing, the Life of Kylie star shared the first close-up look at their 1-month-old daughter. Jenner captioned the clip of her wide-eyed baby, “my pretty girl.” The rapper was quick to share a screenshot writing, “Our little rager !!!!”

Though Jenner kept quiet throughout her pregnancy, she confirmed their happy news in an Instagram post — followed by a lengthy video that documented her journey to motherhood — on February 4, just three days after welcoming their little bundle of joy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the new mom wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote at the time. “I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She continued: “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!