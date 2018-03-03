Perfect in every way. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have finally shared the first close-up shot of 1-month-old daughter Stormi Webster — and she is absolutely beautiful.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, shared a clip of the baby on Snapchat on Saturday, March 3, captioning it, “my pretty girl.” In the video, a wide-eyed Stormi sucks on a purple pacifier while looking cozy in a white outfit with a fur hood.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper also shared a screenshot from the video, captioning it, “Our little rager !!!!”

The new parents clearly already know how to dress their daughter: the cream outfit in the video looks similar to the one that Stormi wore in a photo posted by Jenner a day earlier. She captioned the pic, where the child wore an adorable cream jacket with gray ears, as “my angel baby is 1 month old today.”

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

The social media icon famously kept her pregnancy a secret, only revealing she had been expecting a child days after her daughter was born with an announcement that included a sweet video documenting her journey throughout the previous nine months.

Since announcing Stormi’s birth, Jenner has only shared a few pictures and videos, with most of them hiding the baby’s face. The choice to share the clip on Snapchat is most likely not lost on fans of the reality star. The social media app’s stock fell by more than 7 perfect on February 22, after the Lip Kit founder asked on Twitter, “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad” before she added, “Still love you tho snap … my first love.”

