Kylie Jenner’s best friend of friends Jordyn Woods may be coming down with a fever — baby fever, that is!

The 20-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 25, to gush over Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster. “I can’t hang out with Stormi anymore because I thought it would be enough but she gets cuter everyday and I think I’m coming down with some form of fever,” Woods teased.

After fans replied urging Woods to “give Stormi a best friend,” she quipped back, “I GTG.”

Woods has been by Jenner’s side ever since the makeup maven, 20, welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February. The duo stepped out together in late March for a “little dinner party” with the Life of Kylie star’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Later that month, Jenner sported a ring with Woods’ initials.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator has also shared many sweet snapshots of Woods spending quality time with 2-month-old Stormi. “Can they get any cuter,” Jenner captioned a photo in March of the fashion influencer cradling the tyke.

Although the E! personality kept a low profile during her pregnancy and never confirmed the news until after giving birth, a source exclusively told Us last month that the entrepreneur has fully embraced motherhood.

“Storm has brought out a much softer side to Kylie,” the insider revealed. “She’s a very hands-on mom.”

