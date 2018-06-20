Party of three! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott embarked on a family vacation to France with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 26, jetted off to Nice, France, with their little one Wednesday, June 20, before heading to Cannes for Scott’s performance at Spotify’s beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival. They were also joined by Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

This is not the first time that Jenner and Scott have whisked their 4-month-old daughter away overseas. Back in May, the family jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott’s birthday. Later that month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the new parents are better than ever, thanks to Stormi.

“They are obviously still together and genuinely so happy. They’re doing really well as a couple,” a source told Us. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Antidote” rapper are thriving in their new roles. “Kylie is loving being a mother. Storm is the light of her life,” added the insider. “Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. he’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend a much time as he can around Stormi.”

Jenner and Scott made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, where they had “so much fun together,” a source told Us at the time. The next day, the couple were spotted locking lips in New York City.

