BFF goals! Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are not afraid to mix business with pleasure and there’s a good reason why. The duo, who recently launched the super successful Kylie Cosmetics Kylie x Jordyn Collection together, surely make a great team. And Woods sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, September 25, at the Shiseido Makeup Master Class taught by Patrick Ta to tell us all about it!

Jordyn Woods Reveals BFF Kylie Jenner Taught Her About Makeup and Social Media

“It was very easy working together,” Woods said. “We get creative together and try new things and I loved doing the photoshoot together. It was a lot of fun,” she added.

As for why they make such a great pair? “We’re very much the same, but we’re also very different,” the 21-year-old noted. “I think that’s what makes us best friends and we are always on the same page about things.”

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Kylie x Jordyn Launch With Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian: Photos

And with the collection, Woods can’t wait for their fans to get their own creative juices flowing. “I’m excited to see what looks people create with the products and the different eye shadow designs people do,” she dished.

The collab, inspired by their friendship, includes eye, face and lip products and is packaged with animated Kylie and Jordyn characters with cute shade names like Wife Life, A Ride or Die and Inseparable.

Jordyn Woods Dishes on Her SECNDNTURE Activewear Line and the Reason She Wears Sweatpants to the Club

As for her attitude on adding new makeup to her arsenal, she explained, “When it comes to eyes and lips, I’m fully down for experimenting, but when it comes to face, I like to keep it pretty basic,” she said.

But that philosophy doesn’t apply to her complexion! “Shiseido is a brand that I’ve known and loved for a long time and recently I’ve been really experimental with my skincare. I’ve been trying a lot of different things and I’m really into face serums right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!