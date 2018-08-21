BFF beauty goals! Longtime friends Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are always wowing us with their makeup skills, fashionable outfits and flawless Instagram pics, but Woods revealed that their enviable looks and popular posts often require more than one opinion. Woods sat down with Stylish at the Kate Somerville + Retinol Vita C Power Serum Launch in L.A. and revealed that she didn’t wear makeup until she became friends with Jenner, the best beauty advice they’ve given each other and how they never post a photo on social media before consulting one another and more. Scroll through to get the details!