This calls for a celebration! The Kardashian-Jenner family rang in the launch of Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods’ new makeup line at a party on Friday, September 21.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, and Woods, 20, released their Kylie x Jordyn collaboration earlier in the day, and it features shades with cute names such as “Soul Mate,” “Ride or Die,” “Sister” and “Don’t Ever Leave Me.”

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were among the family members who came to the bash to support the beauty mogul.

