Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have officially elevated the beauty besties game with the Kylie Cosmetics Kylie x Jordyn Collection, which launches on Friday, September 21st at 3 PM PST.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The collection, inspired by their ultra tight-knit relationship, includes eye, face and lip products packaged with animated Kylie and Jordyn characters. And the shades are named super adorable things like Wife Life, A Ride or Die and Inseparable — a testament to the duo’s glamorous bond.

Milan Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2019: See All the Celeb Front Row and Street Style Fashion

Some more details about the collection: there’s a 12-pan eyeshadow palette that includes warm neutrals as well as fun hues like a sage green, true violent and even a rich burgundy, which retails for $45. And it wouldn’t be a Kylie Cosmetics drop without a highlighter quad! The Kylie x Jordyn one includes a gorgeous champagne shimmer, soft gold and copper — even a lavender to make sure those cheekbones gleam in the light.

Then, there’s the Kylie x Jordyn 23 High Shine Gloss and the Crime Gloss, a gold and a copper lip lacquer that will run you $16 a pop. Or if matte lippies are more your thing (hey, they are what Kylie is known for, after all) there’s a sumptuous burnished rose called Woods which will cost you $17. It’s the perfect buy if you’re into Kylie’s killer formulations and Jordyn’s taste for elevated neutrals.

See Which Stars Are Giving ‘Fashion Statement’ New Meaning with Clothes Featuring Cause-Supporting Slogans

The cutest part about the whole situation: Jordyn’s birthday is September 23 and the whole beauty launch is a gift in the form of an homage. So not only can you thank Kylie for creating next-level beauty products, but she’s also changing how we all celebrate our besties’ birthdays too. A simple card will no longer suffice.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!