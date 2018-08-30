Comfort over everything! Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods just debuted her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, and she sat down with Stylish to dish on the launch. The model let us in on the inspiration behind the line, how important it was for her collection to be both inclusive and affordable (it ranges from size XS-2X with prices from $45-$79), the place she loves wearing sweatpants to (hint: it’s not where you’d expect!) and more. Scroll through to see what she had to say!