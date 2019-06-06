Friends again? Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are repairing their relationship after the model’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.



“Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” a source says exclusively in the current issue of Us Weekly.

Woods, 21, hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Thompson, 28, and was almost immediately cut off by the beauty mogul, 21, with whom she’d been living. The Instagram star has since moved into her own place and “is so happy in her new house,” adds the source. “She wants a fresh start; she’s proud of herself.”

Ultimately, the former besties understand that their friendship will never be the same. The source explains, “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

In the meantime, the aspiring actress is focusing on her career after recently snagging a role on an upcoming episode of Freeform’s Grown-ish. “Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer,” another insider explains to Us, “and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

