End of an era. Jordyn Woods moved out of best friend Kylie Jenner’s home in the wake of her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, revealed to Vogue in June 2018 that Woods, also 21, lived with her. “I test out most of my [makeup] on Jordyn because we live together,” she noted at the time. “So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’ Everyone that comes to my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

Although Jenner and Woods were once thicker than thieves, the future of their friendship remains unclear after Woods was spotted “making out” with Thompson, 27, while he was dating Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian. A source revealed to Us Weekly that the model and the basketball player “were all over each other” at a party at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, February 27, after hanging out at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

Despite Woods’ betrayal, Jenner is conflicted about how to proceed. “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a second source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, February 19, after the cheating scandal made headlines. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

Added the insider: “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

As for Kardashian, 34, the Good American designer is also very hurt by Woods’ actions. “Khloé is completely devastated. This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen,” the second source previously told Us. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

However, this not the first time that Thompson went behind the Revenge Body host’s back. In April 2018, the basketball player was caught cheating with multiple women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, daughter True.

