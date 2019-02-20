In the wake of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, the Kardashian-Jenner family is weighing their options about how to handle their relationship with the model.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie [Jenner]’s life,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

The source notes that Kylie, 21, is especially struggling with the situation, since Woods, also 21, has been her best friend for years — and they even live together in the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Los Angeles-area home.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordan because she’s her best friend,” the source tells Us. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that Khloé, 34, called it quits on her two-plus-year relationship with Thompson, 27, after finding out that he cheated on her with Woods. Multiple sources told Us exclusively that the Good American cofounder confronted the Cleveland Cavaliers center about the dalliance and he “admitted it was true.”

Woods headed back to Thompson’s house after he partied with Drake and other friends at SHOREbar in Santa Monica on Sunday, February 17. “Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all,” a source told Us exclusively. “But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other.”

The NBA player was previously caught cheating on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, who was born in April 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to stay with Thompson at the time, but his hookup with Woods 10 months later was the last straw.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” another source told Us. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!