From friendly to KarJenner enemy. Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods quickly made headlines on Tuesday, February 19, after news broke that she was caught making out with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

One source tells Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, and the 21-year-old model were spotted getting cozy with each other at a party on Sunday, February 17. “Khloé loved Jordyn before this,” another insider adds. “This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family.”

The Good American founder, 34, confronted Thompson about the infidelity, and then called it quits on their relationship, 10 months after he made headlines with another cheating scandal. The athlete was caught being unfaithful to Kardashian with multiple women days before she gave birth to their now 10-month-old daughter, True, in April 2018.

Both Thompson and Kardashian took to social media to comment on the shocking split on Tuesday, with the NBA player writing, “FAKE NEWS” in a since-deleted tweet. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, for her part, commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the cheating simply posting multiple speaking head emojis. Her pals Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq both chimed in with their support in the comments section as well.

Here are 6 things you need to know about Woods.

1. She Lives With Her BFF Jenner

The Lip Kit maven revealed their housing situation during a makeup tutorial for Vogue in June 2018. “I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together, So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’ Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows,” Jenner said at the time. The pals also collaborated on a makeup line that launched in September 2018.

2. She’s Modeled for Good American — and Is Featured on the Website

Woods has posed many times in clothes from Kardashian’s brand, and even has a direct bio page on the site, which states she “counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters.” Kardashian gushed over Woods in her clothing in August 2017. “Oh hiiiii @jordynwoods!!! Why are you so cute?! Loving you in that Good American skirt,” she gushed. “Just loving you!”

3. She’s Considers Will Smith Family

Woods often refers to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum as her “uncle” and Smith penned a sweet tribute to the model on her birthday in September 2018. “Happy 21st Jordy! I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become!” he wrote on a throwback picture of the two. “Enjoy your next trip around the Sun.. it’s a special one :)”

4. She Has Her Own Activewear Line

Woods is the founder of SECNDNTURE, a street-style type clothing brand that’s inspired by the meaning of “second nature,” according to the website. The site describes her as “a social media powerhouse with over 6M followers” who uses “her platform as an opportunity to spread authentic body-positivity through sharing her daily life and SECNDNTURE.”

5. She Also Has a Momager

Just like Kris Jenner does for the Kardashian and Jenner siblings, Woods’ mom, Elizabeth Woods, manages her career. Elizabeth runs talent, brand management and public relationship at the Woods Management Group, according to her Instagram.

6. She Was Most Recently Linked to Another NBA Player

Woods stepped out for a double date with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons in May 2018. The foursome were spotted at Nice Guy in West Hollywood at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!