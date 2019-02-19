Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian weighed in on reports that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The Good American founder, 34, commented with speaking head emojis on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the scandal on Tuesday, February 19. Kardashian’s close friends also chimed in with words of support. “Amen!!!!” Larsa Pippen wrote. Added Malika Haqq, “STRONG FACTS.”

A source told Us earlier on Tuesday that Thompson, 27, and Woods, 21, were “making out” at a house in L.A. on Sunday, February 17.

The insider added that when Kardashian confronted the NBA player about the incident, he admitted to it and they have since split and “aren’t speaking.”

Thompson, who gifted the reality star a lavish floral bouquet on Thursday, February 14, for Valentine’s Day, addressed the reports via Twitter on Tuesday, writing in a since-deleted post, “FAKE NEWS.”

This is not the first time that the athlete has been unfaithful to the Revenge Body host. In April 2018, he was caught cheating on her with multiple women days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. A source later revealed to Us that the basketball player cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

Although the pair stayed together, a source told Us in October 2018 that the Strong Looks Better Naked author had “doubts” about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Woods is a member of 21-year-old Jenner’s inner circle and frequently hangs out with the makeup guru’s older sisters. Woods also previously collaborated with Kardashian on her Good American line and partnered with Jenner for a Kylie Cosmetics collection.

In June 2018, Jenner revealed to Vogue that Woods lives with her and they “are always on the same page about things.”

