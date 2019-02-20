Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Through the Years

A true friendship? Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been best friends for more than six years — but their relationship may be on the rocks after the model was caught “making out” with the reality star’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly in February 2019 that Woods and Thompson were spotted getting cozy at a house party. Kardashian, who shares daughter True with the NBA pro, ended her relationship with Thompson the same day she found out about the scandal.

One insider told Us at the time that Jenner was struggling with the situation. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordan because she’s her best friend,” the insider explained. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and, honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

As for the rest of the Kardashian family, including Khloé, who previously hired Woods to model for her Good American clothing line, the insider said they were weighing their options when it comes to Woods.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie [Jenner]’s life,” the insider said at the time. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

While time will tell if Jenner and Woods’ friendship can survive the scandal, Us Weekly is looking back at their happier times.

Scroll through to revisit Jenner and Woods’ friendship over the years: