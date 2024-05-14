Khloé Kardashian took her kids, daughter True and son Tatum, to watch their father, Tristan Thompson, play in the NBA semifinals.

Kardashian, 39, sporting a black coat and black leather pants, showed up in style to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, May 13, for the kids’ first outing to see their dad on a professional basketball court. True, 6, wore a pink T-shirt and boots for the occasion while Tatum, who turns 2 in July, was seen toddling into the stadium.

Saint West, the 8-year-old son of Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, also joined the group for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson — a former L.A. Laker — signed a one-season contract with the Cavs last fall.

Khloé and Thompson might not be together romantically, but they are committed coparents. The 39-year-old reality star split from the athlete, 33, in April 2018 after he was caught cheating with multiple women. The couple tried to weather the scandal but called it quits for good when Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support after giving birth to son Theo in December 2021. Thompson confirmed his paternity one month later. (The athlete also has a 7-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Related: Tristan Thompson’s Drama Through the Years: A Timeline Tristan Thompson’s life in the limelight has been filled with controversy — from cheating scandals and paternity claims to high-profile breakups. Thompson joined the NBA in 2011, but it wasn’t until he started seeing Khloé Kardashian in August 2016 that his personal life became so public. Thompson’s past relationship with Jordan Craig became a hot […]

Shortly after news of Thompson’s affair with Nichols broke, Khloé and Thompson revealed they were expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. Tatum arrived in July 2022.

During a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast, Khloé acknowledged that Thompson “did make mistakes” during their relationship, but she has no interest in “bashing” the NBA player.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] got along so well.”

True, their eldest, celebrated her sixth birthday in April.

“I cannot handle True turning 6 tomorrow,” Khloé wrote via Instagram at the time. “What’s wrong with me? What is this liquid falling from my eyes?”

Related: Former Couples Who Are Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

Khloé’s mom, Kris, also gushed over her “beautiful granddaughter,” writing via social media, “You are the most amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend and you have the best dance moves! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, your energy and love for life is so infectious and you spread so much love and happiness wherever you go,” she noted. “Happy birthday, our precious True! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all the dancing your heart desires. I love you to the moon and back!”