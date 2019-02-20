Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods hung out hours before news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with the model.

In a Snapchat video posted on Monday, February 18, Jenner, 21, recorded herself lying in bed with a puppy filter over her face. She laughed before making a serious face for the camera, then turned it around and said hi to Woods, also 21, who was walking around the room.

The pair have been best friends for years, and the makeup mogul even confirmed to Vogue in June 2018 that they were living together. They collaborated on Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie x Jordyn Collection last year, and Woods even modeled for Kardashian’s Good American clothing line.

The social media influencer made headlines on Tuesday, February 19, when news broke that she was caught making out with Thompson, 27. A source told Us Weekly that Woods and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were seen cozying up to each other at a party on Sunday, February 17. The duo were “making out,” according to the insider.

“Khloé loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloé’s family,” the source added.

Kardashian and the NBA player, who share 10-month-old daughter True, split after more than two years together — and 10 months after Thompson’s first cheating scandal — in the wake of the news, another insider confirmed to Us. “They aren’t speaking,” the source said.

While the athlete wrote, “FAKE NEWS,” in a since-deleted tweet about their breakup, the Strong Looks Better Naked author left a comment on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the scandal with multiple speaking head emojis. Her friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen added their two cents as well.

“STRONG FACTS,” Haqq, 35 wrote. Pippen, 44, chimed in with, “Amen!!!”

The split came less than a week after Thompson sent Kardashian a heart-shaped arrangement of red and pink roses for Valentine’s Day. That same day, the reality star sparked breakup rumors with a series cryptic messages on her Instagram Story. “Sometimes God breaks your heart to save your soul,” one post read, while another said, “Today shouldn’t be the day you finally get the love you deserve.”

