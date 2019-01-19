Festivities to remember! Kylie Jenner kicked off daughter Stormi Webster’s first birthday celebration a couple weeks early by taking her on a tropical vacation.

Jenner, 22, posted a picture on Instagram of her 11-month-old child walking on wet sand on Thursday, January 17, and wrote, “Let the birthday adventures begin..” The Lip Kit mogul then gave fans a look inside the mother-daughter vacation by posting a tranquil video of their beachfront resort, which featured a stunning, palm tree-lined infinity pool.

The beauty guru has been preparing for her daughter’s birthday for quite some time. On January 7, Jenner posted a picture of a colorfully packaged present and admitted that she was “already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts.” She added, “I’m too excited.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1, 2018. While Us Weekly confirmed the news of Jenner’s pregnancy in September 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO never publicly announced that she was expecting. Instead, she released a statement and posted a video titled “To Our Daughter” a few days after giving birth.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Keep scrolling to see how Jenner is celebrating Stormi’s special day, two weeks early!