It might be time to rename this reality show Keeping Up With the Jordyn Woods Drama. Kylie Jenner addressed her former best friend’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, released on Thursday, May 23.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris Jenner tells her youngest daughter, to which Kylie, 21, responds: “She f—ked up.”

The midseason trailer is largely focused on Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to her then-boyfriend’s infidelity. “Just know, I love you,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO tells the Good American cofounder.

“I am broken by so many things,” Khloé, 34, says in another portion of the montage before explaining to someone on the phone, “Her legs were, like, in between his legs.” Kris, 63, adds, “This is gonna change their relationship forever.”

Kim Kardashian worries for her younger sister. “One day she’s just gonna explode,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, admits. The trailer then cuts to Khloé yelling, “Liar!”

Before the teaser’s conclusion, the Strong Looks Better Naked author cries in a confessional interview. “I’m not just a TV show,” she reasons. “This is my life.”

Khloé and Thompson, 28, who share 13-month-old daughter True, split in February after he was caught cheating on her with Woods, 21. “[Our breakup] does f–king suck,” she admitted earlier this month on the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast. “Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. And so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power.”

Meanwhile, the model’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family has been rocky ever since the incident. “Kylie was devastated by the news about Jordyn and still isn’t over the situation,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “Jordyn was like a sister to her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!