A raging fire, Jordyn Woods, Donald Trump and Ariana Grande all made appearances on the Sunday, May 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, making it one of the most action-packed hours of television to ever grace the E! network.

The drama-filled episode began on a bittersweet note as Khloé Kardashian gushed about Jordyn amid the launch of Jordyn and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

“I’m just so proud of Kylie and Jordyn,” the Revenge Body star announced. “Jordyn …. I’ve known you forever and I’m so proud of you and the woman you’re growing into.” That pride would clearly wane just a few months later after Jordyn was caught canoodling at a party with Khloé’s then-boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, in the notorious February 2019 cheating scandal.

The episode quickly took a turn when the November 2018 Woolsey fire made its way toward Hidden Hills, California, and the Kardashians were forced to pack up and evacuate. Tensions rose between Khloé and her brother, Rob Kardashian, after he initially refused to evacuate, saying that he didn’t want to lose out on his balloon delivery for daughter Dream Kardashian’s 2nd birthday party the next morning.

Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian eventually rented a suite in the Beverly Hills Hotel and watched on television, in horror, as the flames crept right up against their property lines. An exhausted Khloé admitted, “This has probably been the longest night of my life.”

Still in shock, Kim visited her mom, Kris Jenner, the next morning at her condo to decompress about the fire. Kris recounted the destruction and appeared grateful saying, “There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to stay in a hotel. … People died in their cars.”

Khloé later reflected on those who lost their homes saying, “it breaks my soul.”

The episode omitted any mention Kim and Kanye West’s use of a private firefighting company to fend off the flames in their neighborhood, but it was clear everyone was shaken by the destruction and grateful to have their homes unscathed in the aftermath.

The episode also followed Kim as she attended a panel with Van Jones to promote the First Step Act, a piece of legislation focusing on prison reform. Alice Marie Johnson, the former inmate who received clemency from President Trump after Kim petitioned on her behalf, flew in to attend the event as well as spend some quality time with Kim and Kanye.

At the First Step panel, Kim pulled Jones, her legal mentor, aside to vent about her law school struggles saying, “Real talk, this law school s–t, there is so much reading. I’m dying here.” Jones then reassured Kim that law school was primarily about “socialization” and that the real work revolved around “thinking” like a lawyer.

Just prior to the panel’s commencement, Kim and her team watched a live video feed of Trump as he endorsed the First Step Act. While on the panel, Jones made a point to ask Kim about her work with the controversial president to which Kim responded, “I did consider the fact that I would get a lot of backlash if I went to the White House … People talk s–t about me all day long. I didn’t really care.” She added that the prisoners who she frees “don’t care who signs that clemency paper.”

Later in the panel, Kim answered questions about Kanye’s politics and ultimately revealed that her and Kanye’s political beliefs aren’t different at all, adding that her husband was widely “misunderstood” and “the worst communicator.”

The episode also featured momager Kris as she filmed her cameo for Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, embarking on her self-proclaimed career as a “video ho.” Kris praised Ariana saying, “I’m so proud of her and her journey. She’s such a successful artist, she’s so talented.” Ariana visited Kris in the dressing room and returned the enthusiasm, declaring, “I’m so excited to make my Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!