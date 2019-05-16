Khloé Kardashian may have made some subtle digs at her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson on social media in recent months, but now she is finally opening up extensively — and candidly! — about their split.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, spoke about the current status of her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, and how they are coparenting their 13-month-old daughter, True, during an appearance on the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast, which airs on Monday, May 20.

“[Our split] does f–king suck. It does,” she admitted in a sneak peek obtained by TMZ on Thursday, May 16. “Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw. And so those emotions could be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power.”

Kardashian pointed out that True “doesn’t really know what’s happening” because of her young age, but “she feels energy.”

“I’m a big believer of that,” she continued. “I do everything in my power to not put any, sort of, heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people.”

The Revenge Body host broke up with Thompson in February after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles. The athlete previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

The former couple, who started dating in September 2016, put on a united front when they celebrated True’s first birthday together in April. When Laura Wasser mentioned the pair’s amicable reunion on her podcast, Kardashian explained that she wanted to have a happy day that her daughter will never forget.

“I know that she’s gonna want to look back on all her childhood memories like we all do,” she said. “Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. … I want to give her the same thing. And I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there. And it was civilized and we did it.”

